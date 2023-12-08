This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Is Inspired By The Late Norman Lear

CLOSE

Well known screenwriter and film producer Norman Lear died on Tuesday (Dec. 5). This week we dedicate our ‘What to Watch’ list to his many contributions to television. Lear helped kickstart the careers to many notable Black talents like Sherman Hemsley, Marla Gibbs and more. Check out our special Norman Lear inspired ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

Norman Milton Lear born July 27, 1922 died of natural causes at 101 years old. The beloved screenwriter and producer wrote, created and developed over 100 shows, nearly one show for every year that he graced the Earth.

The “All in the Family” producer and former military veteran is said to have made sitcoms into a form of patriotic dissent. He’s best known for shows like “The Jeffersons,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” “Sanford and Son,” “The Facts of Life,” and “Archie Bunker’s Place.” His shows introduced political and social themes to the sitcom world.

Lear received several awards throughout his lifetime, including six Primetime Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, the National Medal of Arts in 1999, the Kennedy Center Honors in 2017, and the Golden Globe Carol Burnett Award in 2021. He was a member of the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Lear was also known for his political activism and funding of liberal and progressive causes and politicians. In 1980, he founded the advocacy organization People for the American Way to counter the influence of the Christian right in politics, and in the early 2000s, he mounted a tour with a copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Aside from his countless political and activism contributions, it was his ability to put Black talent at the forefront of network television that cemented him as one of the greats amongst the Black television community.

This week we dedicate our ‘What to Watch’ TV list to Norman Lear as we explore the popular Black sitcoms the TV and film producer helped create throughout the years.

Check out a gallery of our favorite Lear produced TV sitcoms below:

