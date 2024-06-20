CLOSE

One thing Republicans are good at is lying, and Donald Trump’s surrogate, Senator Tim Scott , put on a master class during a recent interview on ABC, but the host was not having it.

Master of shucking and jiving, Tim Scott of South Carolina, really wants to be that one African American that Trump proudly points to when making the argument he is not racist.

The potential a** kisser, oops, we mean VP pick for Trump’s presidential campaign, is out here running his huge gums, lying on behalf of the GOP, trying to paint this picture that America is somehow a much more violent place under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

During a recent interview on ABC News on Sunday, June 16, Scott claims violent crime is up after Karl’s question about the Supreme Court’s latest dumb decision to strike down a ban on bump stocks.

Host Jonathan Karl said aht, aht, aht and hit the South Carolina senator with a community note in real-time.

“We trust and believe and respect the decision of the Supreme Court,” Scott said. “What we need to focus on, Jon, is the violence that we’re seeing across this nation. Under Joe Biden, we’ve seen the greatest increase in violent crime in my lifetime.”

Karl quickly let Scott know his information was not accurate.

“Actually, Senator, as you probably know, the latest stats on violent crime and on the murder rate, they’re actually down this past year,” Karl said.

Scott was not done lying, stating, “Under Joe Biden, neighborhoods like the ones I grew up in have never been ravaged [more].”

Social media has also been cooking Tim Cook, and deservingly so. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Tim Scott Continues To Lie Through His Gums, Fact-Checked By ABC Host About Volient Crime Numbers Under Biden Administration was originally published on hiphopwired.com