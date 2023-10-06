Timestamp Drizzy: Drake Drops New “8 AM IN CHARLOTTE” Track, X Reacts As Expected

CLOSE

Drake will drop his highly anticipated upcoming studio album, For All The Dogs, and a new track from the Canadian superstar is only adding to the excitement. Timestamp Drizzy is back with the song “8 AM IN CHARLOTTE,” and X is reacting to the drop as expected.

Drake, already employing his young son Adonis to provide the cover art for his upcoming album, introduced his progeny to the masses again by way of the visual treatment for “8 AM IN CHARLOTTE” which was released exclusively on Drake’s Instagram page.

Produced by the talented Conductor Williams (Stik Figa, Westside Gunn, Tyler, The Creator, etc.), “8 AM IN CHARLOTTE” is a decidedly “Boom Bap” affair that, as true fans of Drake know, isn’t new territory for The Boy.

During the video, Drizzy and Adonis are centerpieces for the visuals while Dad proudly flashes rap hands and bars while his son rocks a shirt with the words “Hate Survivor” on the front.

As details regarding For All The Dogs are largely mum, we’re not aware if “8 AM IN CHARLOTTE” is going to be on the project. The reactions to the drop are definitely the opposite of what fans said of Drake’s previous single, “Slime You Out” featuring SZA.

The reactions to the track are still coming in strong with some wondering if Drake is heading into a new direction along with the requisite hate he seems to attract. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

