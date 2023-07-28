Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Richard Lawson, Twitter Reacts To His Freaky NSFW Twitter Likes

CLOSE

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, businesswoman, fashion designer and mother of arguably the most recognizable recording artist in the world, Tina Knowles, filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Richard Lawson, in a Los Angeles County court on Wednesday citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Knowles and Lawson do not have any children together and Knowles, who listed Tuesday, July 25, as the official date of separation, is not asking for spousal support for her or her ex-to-be. It appears that she’s hoping to make a clean and drama-free break from her marriage.

Page Six noted that before the divorce filing came to be, folks on social media had already speculated that all wasn’t right in the marriage world of the couple who started dating in 2013 after knowing each other for decades.

From Page Six:

Split rumors started circulating earlier this month after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Knowles didn’t join her husband on his press tour for “Black Terror.” They also noticed that she had changed her Instagram bio from Tina Lawson back to Tina Knowles — despite her actual username still containing her married name. On top of that, the usually active couple hadn’t posted photos of one another on their feeds since March.

And, of course, once the news broke that Knowles had officially filed, Twitter devolved into a minding-Tina’s-business-o-thon before the ink was even dry on the divorce doc.

Some people brought up Knowles’ and Lawson’s ages suggesting they were too old to be getting divorced. But “You can plan a pretty picnic, but you can’t predict the weather” has no age limit. “Irreconcilable differences” means just that, whether you’re 20 or 80.

They don’t need to stay together just because it’s convenient. Good luck to them both.

See the reactions to the breakup below and more hilariously Lawson’s freaky Twitter likes.

