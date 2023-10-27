Listen Live
Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit Personal Fouls The Most

Published on October 27, 2023

Indiana Pacers Media Day

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

A new ranking has revealed which player has caused the most disruption in the NBA over the last five seasons.   

The study, conducted by US betting experts USA Legal Betting, analyzed NBA players’ performance over the past five years to identify who committed the most personal fouls, and scaled this against playing time to reveal the most frequent offenders.   

It’s also interesting to see which player is likely to be most affected by the NBA’s recent attempts to cut down on ‘flopping’, which sees players try to draw a charging violation on an opposing team. Those suspected of flopping are penalized and fined up to $2,000.   

It turns out these new penalties could prove bad for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Dewayne Dedmon, as he committed a foul every 6 minutes 27 seconds over the last five years.

This is significantly higher than the average offense frequency committed across the NBA – once every 13 minutes and 5 seconds.

Take a look below at the Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit Personal Fouls The Most.

Data gathered from Basketball Reference.

Players with less than 4000 minutes played over the previous 5 seasons were removed. 

1. Dewayne Dedmon #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Dewayne Dedmon #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers Source:Getty

Minutes played: 4084

Personal Fouls: 632

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 6 minutes 27 seconds

2. JaVale McGee #00 of the Sacramento Kings

JaVale McGee #00 of the Sacramento Kings Source:Getty

Minutes played: 5006

Personal Fouls: 723

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 6 minutes 55 seconds

3. Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves Source:Getty

Minutes played: 4308

Personal Fouls: 610

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 3 seconds

4. Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic Source:Getty

Minutes played: 4072

Personal Fouls: 576

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 4 seconds

5. JaMychal Green of the Golden State Warriors

JaMychal Green of the Golden State Warriors Source:Getty

Minutes played: 5680

Personal Fouls: 774

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 20 seconds

6. Alex Len #25 of the Sacramento Kings

Alex Len #25 of the Sacramento Kings Source:Getty

Minutes played: 4278

Personal Fouls: 582

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 20 seconds

7. Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies Source:Getty

Minutes played: 7308

Personal Fouls: 993

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 21 seconds

8. Nerlens Noel #0 of the Brooklyn Nets

Nerlens Noel #0 of the Brooklyn Nets Source:Getty

Minutes played: 4486

Personal Fouls: 607

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 23 seconds

9. Richaun Holmes #20 of Dallas Mavericks

Richaun Holmes #20 of Dallas Mavericks Source:Getty

Minutes played: 5630

Personal Fouls: 754

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 28 seconds

10. Daniel Theis #27 of the Indiana Pacers

Daniel Theis #27 of the Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

Minutes played: 5161

Personal Fouls: 665 

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 45 seconds

