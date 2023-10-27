A new ranking has revealed which player has caused the most disruption in the NBA over the last five seasons.

The study, conducted by US betting experts USA Legal Betting , analyzed NBA players’ performance over the past five years to identify who committed the most personal fouls, and scaled this against playing time to reveal the most frequent offenders.

It’s also interesting to see which player is likely to be most affected by the NBA’s recent attempts to cut down on ‘flopping’, which sees players try to draw a charging violation on an opposing team. Those suspected of flopping are penalized and fined up to $2,000.

It turns out these new penalties could prove bad for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Dewayne Dedmon, as he committed a foul every 6 minutes 27 seconds over the last five years.

This is significantly higher than the average offense frequency committed across the NBA – once every 13 minutes and 5 seconds.

Take a look below at the Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit Personal Fouls The Most.