A new ranking has revealed which player has caused the least disruption in the NBA over the last five seasons.

The study, conducted by US betting experts USA Legal Betting , analyzed NBA players’ performance over the past five years to identify who committed the most personal fouls, and scaled this against playing time to reveal the least frequent offenders.

The Washington Wizards’ Tyus Jones is at the top of the list having only committed a foul once every 34 minutes and 58 seconds.

This is significantly lower than the average offense frequency committed across the NBA once every 13 minutes and 5 seconds.

Take a look below at the Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit The LEAST amount of Personal Fouls.