Top 15 Best-Selling Hip-Hop’s Vinyl

As digital streams dominate the charts and playlists shape our daily soundtracks, vinyl has made a powerful return—proving that some experiences just hit different when they spin on a turntable.

For hip-hop and rap fans, this resurgence has created a renewed appreciation for the album as an art form.

From carefully designed cover art to track sequencing that tells a story, these records remind us of a time when pressing “play” meant dropping the needle.

The best-selling rap albums on vinyl reflect more than just commercial success—they’re cultural landmarks.

These bodies of work have defined eras, shaped styles, and sparked conversations that stretch far beyond the booth.

Whether it’s a double LP that changed the direction of East Coast lyricism or a genre-bending release that shattered the mold of what rap could be, these albums have stood the test of time.

Many of the top-selling records also saw a second life thanks to reissues, anniversary pressings, and collector’s editions that have become must-haves for crate diggers and casual fans alike.

As we honor National Vinyl Day, we’re highlighting the 15 best-selling rap albums that continue to move units and move culture.

1. The Eminem Show – Eminem U.S. sales: ~27 million units (Diamond RIAA) 2. The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem Worldwide sales: ~25 million copies; U.S. Diamond (12× Platinum) certification 3. All Eyez on Me – 2Pac Certified Diamond (double album counts as two units); U.S. shipments over 5.8 million 4. Speakerboxxx / The Love Below – OutKast RIAA: 13× Platinum (~13 million units) in the U.S.; certified highest‑selling rap album ever 5. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent U.S. sales: ~9 million (RIAA); ~13 million worldwide 6. Life After Death – The Notorious B.I.G. 11 million units (RIAA Diamond) in the U.S. 7. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill U.S. Diamond-certified; over 20 million units worldwide 8. Recovery – Eminem Worldwide: ~20 million units sold; U.S. triple‑platinum (approx. 4.5 million) 9. Encore / 8 Mile – Eminem Each with sales around ~20 million equivalent album units globally 10. Graduation – Kanye West Part of Kanye’s ~120 million total career EAS 11. The Blueprint – Jay‑Z Contributes to Jay‑Z’s ~101.5 million EAS crown 12. Tha Carter III – Lil Wayne Part of Lil Wayne’s ~64.2 million EAS total 13. Views – Drake Under Drake’s ~169.4 million total equivalent album sales 14. Astroworld – Travis Scott In Travis’s ~65.9 million EAS career total (though not singled out, it’s among his top sellers)