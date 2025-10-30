Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History

1. Richard (Dicky) Lovelady Source:Getty A left-handed relief pitcher, Richard “Dicky” Lovelady is known for his tenure with the Kansas City Royals. Debuting in the majors in 2019, Lovelady displayed strong command out of the bullpen, contributing as a reliable middle reliever. Injuries have limited his appearances, but he remains a solid bullpen asset. 2. Kosuke Fukudome Source:Getty Kosuke Fukudome was a Japanese outfielder who found success with both NPB and MLB teams. Known for his time with the Chicago Cubs (2008–2011), Fukudome was an All-Star in his rookie MLB season and later returned to Japan, adding to his stellar career with the Chunichi Dragons. 3. Dick Pole Source:Getty A right-handed pitcher in the 1970s, Dick Pole played primarily for the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners. Known more for his time as a well-regarded pitching coach, he mentored some of MLB’s best staff rotations after retiring. 4. Coco Crisp Source:Getty A versatile outfielder with a dynamic skill set, Coco Crisp played for teams like the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics. Crisp was instrumental in the A’s playoff runs during the 2010s and captured a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2007. 5. Charlie Furbush Source:Getty Charlie Furbush was a left-handed pitcher who made his mark with the Seattle Mariners. Known primarily as a reliever, Furbush’s impressive strikeout ability was key during his time in the Mariners’ bullpen from 2011 to 2015. 6. Catfish Hunter Source:Getty One of the most dominant pitchers of his generation, Catfish Hunter was a Hall of Famer who pitched for the Oakland A’s and New York Yankees. A winner of five World Series titles, he was the first pitcher since the 1910s to achieve 200+ career wins and a Cy Young. 7. Trey McNutt Source:Getty A minor league pitcher in the Chicago Cubs system, Trey McNutt showcased promise with his high strikeout rates but ultimately struggled with consistency. Despite a lack of MLB appearances, McNutt played several seasons in professional baseball. 8. Urban Shocker Source:Getty A star pitcher of the early 1900s, Urban Shocker played for the New York Yankees and St. Louis Browns. Known for his dominant sinker, Shocker was part of the Yankees’ famed 1927 Murderers’ Row team that won the World Series. 9. Johnny Dickshot Source:Baseball Reference Known affectionately as the “Ugliest Man in Baseball,” Johnny Dickshot played as an outfielder in the 1930s and 1940s, most notably with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox. He had his best season in 1945, hitting .302. 10. Rusty Kuntz Source:The Kansas City Star Rusty Kuntz, an outfielder turned coach, played for the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox in the 1980s. He won a World Series with the Tigers in 1984 and became a respected instructor, focusing on base running and outfield defense. 11. Jack Glasscock Source:Getty A baseball pioneer in the 19th century, Jack Glasscock was an infielder known for his defensive excellence and hitting ability. He was a batting champion and set the standard for infield play during his era. 12. John Malarky Source:Baseball Reference Not much is documented about John Malarky’s playing career, but he remains part of baseball lore for his contributions during the early days of Major League Baseball. 13. Stubby Clapp Source:Getty Stubby Clapp is best known for his time as both a player in the minors and a coach in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Revered by fans for his grit, Clapp contributed to Canadian baseball’s success in international events. 14. Boof Bosner Source:Twinkle Town Boof Bosner, a right-handed pitcher, had a brief but memorable career with the Minnesota Twins. Known for his electric fastball, injuries cut his MLB career short. 15. Antonio Bastardo Source:Getty A left-handed reliever, Antonio Bastardo played for teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a key bullpen piece for the Phillies during their playoff runs in the early 2010s. 16. Pete LaCock Source:Getty Pete LaCock, an infielder and first baseman, played primarily with the Kansas City Royals in the 1970s. Known for his consistency, his career highlight was hitting a grand slam off Hall of Famer Bob Gibson. 17. Razor Shines Source:Getty A journeyman infielder, Razor Shines played for the Montreal Expos in the 1980s and enjoyed a long career in the minors. Later, he became a popular coach thanks to his infectious personality. 18. Cannonball Titcomb (standing) Source:Getty An old-time pitcher from the late 19th century, Cannonball Titcomb had a brief but colorful career known more for his nickname than his statistics. 19. Oil Can Boyd Source:Getty Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd pitched for the Boston Red Sox in the 1980s, known for his fiery personality and competitiveness. Boyd was instrumental in the Red Sox’s 1986 World Series run. 20. Sugar Cain Source:attheplate.com Sugar Cain was a right-handed pitcher who played in the 1930s, most notably for the Chicago White Sox. His unusual nickname and consistent pitching made him a memorable player of his era. 21. Prince Fielder Source:Getty A powerful slugger, Prince Fielder played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, and Texas Rangers. A six-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion, his career was cut short due to injuries. 22. Buster Posey Source:Getty One of the greatest catchers of his generation, Buster Posey spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants. A three-time World Series champion, MVP winner, and seven-time All-Star, Posey is known as an all-time great behind the plate. 23. Jarrod Saltalamacchia Source:Getty Known for having the longest last name in MLB history, Jarrod Saltalamacchia was a catcher for several teams, most notably the Boston Red Sox, with whom he won a World Series in 2013. 24. Orval Overall Source:Getty A star pitcher in the early 1900s, Orval Overall was a two-time World Series winner with the Chicago Cubs. Known for his dominance in the postseason, he remains a celebrated figure in Cubs history. 25. Mookie Betts Source:Getty Mookie Betts is one of MLB’s brightest stars. A five-tool player, Betts began his career with the Boston Red Sox, winning a World Series and an MVP. Now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts continues to be an elite performer and fan favorite.