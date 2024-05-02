Listen Live
Local

Top 8 Ashanti Features of All-Time

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty


Ashanti, crowned the princess of hip hop and R&B, has been a force to reckon with in the music industry since her debut in 2002. With a career spanning over two decades, Ashanti has established herself as a true powerhouse in the music industry. Her soulful vocals and mesmerizing stage presence have earned her numerous accolades and a loyal fan base.

Ashanti’s features in music are always a treat for fans, as she effortlessly adds depth and soul to any song she lends her voice to. Her remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to her artistry make her a true icon in the R&B scene.

Along with her angelic voice, Ashanti’s songwriting skills have made her a favorable feature to collaborate with on R&B and Hip-hop hits. Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits. The ‘Foolish’ singer has been recognized through collaborations with renowned artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe, and Ja Rule. Ashanti’s contributions have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Our team at RNB Philly put together a list of Ashanti’s top eight songs that she’s been featured in.

Check out Ashanti’s Top 8 Features of All-Time below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!

RELATED: 5 Songs Mya Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

RELATED: 5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

Top 8 Ashanti Features of All-Time  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Fat Joe – What’s Luv? ft. Ashanti

2. Ja Rule – Always On Time ft. Ashanti

3. Lloyd Feat. Ashanti-Southside

4. Ja Rule feat. Ashanti, Vita & Charlie Baltimore – Down 4 U

5. Nelly – Body On Me ft. Ashanti, Akon

6. Into You (feat. Ashanti)

7. Ja Rule – Mesmerize ft. Ashanti

8. Plies ft. Ashanti – Want It, Need It

Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

Lifestyle

“Church In The Club” Features Kierra Sheard For Black History Month

News

The Tragic Death Of Missing Mother Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart Must Finally Call Us To National Action

The International Exposition Center, (IX Center)
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Getting Rid of Ferris Wheel!

WZAK Radio One Cleveland Personality DJ HazMatt
Dish Nation

Dish Nation Cleveland Minute 070220

News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close