Tory Lanez Denied Retrial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Twitter Rejoices

The Toronto-born artist’s request for a new trial has been denied by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.

The first trial, which lasted two weeks in December 2022, convicted him on three severe charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Born Daystar Peterson, the 30-year-old now faces up to 22 years behind bars and deportation to his native Canada.

Lanez’s argument for a retrial came from his lawyers saying that evidence had been wrongly submitted in the first trial.

However, Superior Court Judge David V. Herriford said that the error would not have made any sizeable difference to the trial’s outcome.

“The court finds no error, prosecutorial misconduct, or newly discovered evidence,” Judge Herriford said, according to Fox 11. “Motion denied.”

After the denial, as he was being led from the courtroom back to his cell, he attempted to plead with the judge, saying, “I could be your son. I could be your brother.”

The DA’s office is satisfied with the court’s finding and the decision not to have another trial.

“We have full faith and confidence in our trial team and are pleased with the court’s ruling in the matter,” the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told HuffPost.

Lanez’s sentencing date has not been made public yet, but Twitter is already rejoicing that he’ll be serving time for harming Megan Thee Stallion.

