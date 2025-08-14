Listen Live
Tory Lanez’s Appeal To Add Alleged New Evidence In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Denied By California Court of Appeals

Published on August 14, 2025

Source: Getty Images / Tory Lanez / Megan Thee Stallion

Welp, Tory Lanez just suffered another L in his effort to get out of jail.

Canadian Yosemite Sam, aka Tory Lanez, attempts to overturn parts of his convictions and prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion have crashed and burned after the California Court of Appeals denied them.

Everyone’s new favorite legal journalist, Meghann Cuniff, reported that the California Court of Appeals rejected a significant portion of Lanez’s appeal, seeking to add new evidence, on Tuesday, August 13.

Lanez’s legal team sought habeas petitions to add alleged new evidence, including his driver’s failure to testify and a new statement from Kelsey Harris’s security guard. Both were denied.

While this is a massive blow to Lanez and his efforts to get out of jail, his main appeal will still move forward; he and his legal team will have to prove his case without that so-called new evidence.

This is also the latest legal issue Lanez has faced.

He was also ordered to pay Megan Thee Stallion’s legal fees due to his unruly behavior, where he was disrespectful to lawyers questioning during a deposition.

The reactions to these latest developments hit the timeline swiftly, with the Hotties taking the moment to laugh at the rapper/singer, real name Daystar Peterson, current plight.

Patchy head Tory Lanez appeal DENIED (laughing emoji) that l0ser staying where he belongs…another win for Megan,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read. 

Lanez’s fans and his dad can’t blame Roc Nation for this either.

You can see more reactions to Tory Lanez taking another legal loss in the gallery below.

1. Yikes

2. LOL

3. Howling

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

