Meet Caro Colon The Mother Of Trey Songz Son Noah!

On Wednesday April 22, Trey Songz revealed the identity of the mother of his son Noah: Caro Colon.

Trey took to Instagram to celebrate Noah’s first birthday with Caro Colon and close family saying, “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma. ”

Caro Colon has kept a low profile by deleting her Instagram. The internet is already doing some investigating on Ms.Colon and allegedly she is Dave East baby mothers sister (Millie Colon).

This would make sense as Trey Songz and Dave East are good friends and may be the connection as to how Trey met Caro. Colon was speculated to be Noah’s mom after the singer announced his son’s birth last year. According to The Jasmine Brand, Colon is the sister of Milagrito “Millie” Colon, the mother of Dave East’s daughter, Kairi.

