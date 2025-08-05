Trump Rants About “Racist Sleazebag” Charlamagne Tha God Over Epstein Comments

With President Trump lashing out at just about anyone over the Jeffrey Epstein files — including calling his own base stupid and foolish— it shouldn’t be too surprising that he’s now aiming at The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne Tha God.

His vitriol for the radio host came after he appeared on the president’s daughter-in-law’s show, My View with Lara Trump, on Fox News.

He was asked how he’d rate the president’s second term so far, candidly responding, “I wouldn’t give it a good rating simply because the least of us are still being impacted the worst.”

Then Charlamagne hopped on Trump’s most sensitive issue of Epstein and predicts that MAGA republicans will soon be divided from those with traditional conservative values because of the issue.

“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to,” Charlamagne said. “I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back. I really do. I think that they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up, the MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go and for the first time they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”

After the interview, Trump immediately hopped on Truth Social to praise his daughter-in-law and say the show’s ratings are amazing, and then proceeded to rip into Charlamagne, first, taking aim at the blasphemy of calling himself a god and then his intelligence.

“He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done – like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight.” Trump writes, before bragging about his border control.

Trump takes responsibility for “creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down” while “STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER.”

He ends the rant by calling Charlamagne a “dope” and that “one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World.”

Charlamagne quickly responded Sunday evening, wondering why Trump would stoop so low as to address him.

“You can’t go from MLK JR, President Obama, Oprah, Beyoncé, to a sleezebag named Lenard,” he wrote on Instagram.

Then, on Monday morning, he made Trump the Donkey of the Day.

Now that Trump has gotten his hate for Charlamagne out of his system, see how social media is reacting below.

