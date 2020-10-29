Tunechi 4 Trump?!: Lil Wayne Meets With Donald Trump, Promptly Dragged By His 4 Dreads To Sunken Place

In hindsight, this probably should have been on a lot of 2020 Bingo cards. Lil Wayne proudly announced that he met with Donald Trump today (Oct. 29).

We know so since Tunechi in rapper fashion let the world know about his sit down with the racist President by sharing a photo on Twitter.

A cleaned up Tunechi (a v-neck with the country club v-neck sweater, word?) is seen next to a smiling Orange Overload, both holding a thumbs-up. The only thing missing is a cup of tea and spoon in this Sunken Place spectacle.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” tweeted Weezy.

What Trump has also done is use the most powerful office in the land to enable white supremacists, separate children from their parents at the border and completely bungle the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, amongst other exceptional examples of gross ineptitude. But yeah, he took a meeting with a rapper to surely discuss that “Platinum Plan.”

Currently, Twitter is dragging Lil Wayne for all the filth. You can bet Ice Cube is thankful someone stepped up to take some attention away from him.

Peep some of the more potent slander, and some valiant battles on a hill defending this tomfoolery, below.

lil wayne just came out in support of trump. here's malcolm x on why you should ignore these clown ass celebrities spouting nonsense that placates the powerfulpic.twitter.com/Kqi79uYvu1 — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) October 29, 2020

Lil Wayne ain’t dictating no ones votes. White ppl championing him, Rap: Carolina Blue lights, Carolina Blue jerseys

Carolina Blue gators, aw fuck it my favorite team is the Lakers

Laker Yellow 'Lambo, Laker Yellow 'rrari So i know it’s real… — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 29, 2020

