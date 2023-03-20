CLOSE

Wanna see Drake ask 21 Savage, “can you do something for me” live? It’s going to cost you a lot of coins.

Drake had social media meticulously trying to figure out how they would squeeze more money for another concert or after announcing his upcoming 2023 It’s All A Blur tour featuring 21 Savage.

Fans of the Canadian Hip-Hop star, as expected, were excited to learn he was bringing his talents alongside his Her Loss collaborator to a stage near them. 2018’s Aubrey and The Three Migos was the last time they saw the “Started From The Bottom” crafter live, and since that tour three albums came out, Certified Lover Boy, Honestly Nevermind, and Her Loss, so there is plenty of tunes for him to perform.

The excitement to see the rapper do his thing on the stage quickly turned into fans pondering if they should go broke or skip paying a few bills after seeing how much tickets were going for.

General tickets officially went on sale for the tour on Friday. Still, fans looking to secure tickets early to avoid the rush and disappointment were stunned to see some tickets going as high as $1,000, and they sounded off about it.

Twitter Is Not Breaking The Bank To See Drake

After offering organs or starting GoFundMe pages to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour, fans are now second guessing doing the same Drizzy and Sir Savage.

“I am not paying more than I did for Beyonce tickets for DRAKE foh,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Those Drake and 21 Savage ticket prices gonna make you pull out a second mortgage.”

We hope Drake fans looking to rock out with the 6 God find affordable tickets. No one should be making sacrifices to see a concert.

You can peep more reactions below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Twitter Feels Like Drake Is Calling Them Broke Boys After Seeing Ticket Prices For The “It’s All A Blur” Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com