LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Twitter goes off with Derek Chauvin’s mother’s sentence hearing statement.

People are shocked with just how insensitive and oblivious the mother is to the actions of her son, killing George Floyd.

Mother of Chauvin, Carolyn Pawlenty, says, “I can tell you that is far from the truth, my son’s identity has also been reduced to that of a racist. I want this court to know that none of these things are true and that my son is a good man.”

She emotionally continues with, “Derek is a quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man, he has a big heart and he always has put others before his own.” This very statement she made had people question that if he was such a good caring man, how come he couldn’t stop when the people around them begged him to stop, screaming that, “he can’t breathe”. How come Chauvin couldn’t hear the cries and pleas to simply lift his knee of the neck of George Floyd.

Twitter Reacts to Derek Chauvin’s Mother Outta Pocket Sentencing Statement was originally published on rnbphilly.com