Twitter Reacts to Dr. Jill Biden Inviting Both LSU and Iowa State Women’s B-Ball Teams To White House

As reported by WVUE in New Orleans, Dr. Biden suggested during a Monday (Apr. 3) press conference in Colorado that the White House should continue to invite Louisiana State University’s women’s basketball team, who recently won the NCAA tournament. However, in a break from tradition, Dr. Biden also wants to invite the runner-up, Iowa State.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

As you may have heard by now, LSU’s Lady Tigers won the championship on Sunday, defeating the Lady Hawkeyes of Iowa, 102-85. The game was marred by controversy as several folks blasted LSU player Angel Reese for being “classless” towards Iowa’s Caitlin Clark… while also ignoring the fact that Clark made a similar gesture earlier in the tournament.

With that context, it’s kinda obvious why folks are up in arms about Dr. Biden’s comments. Beyond the clear disrespect shown towards the LSU team (who are mostly Black), there’s simply the fact that tradition calls for the champions – and ONLY the champions – to receive the invite to the White House.

Many ask the same question: If it was Iowa that won, would LSU (as the hypothetical runner-up) receive that same grace?

Twitter had a field day with Dr. Biden in their tweets, and rightfully so. Check out some of the feedback below!

