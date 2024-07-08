As Hurricane Beryl makes its way through our area, two deaths have been reported and more than two million CenterPoint customers are without power.

RELATED: How You Can Prepare for Hurricane Season

RELATED: Experts Say This Could Be The Most Active Hurricane Season Yet

On Monday (July 8) a report by The Houston Chronicle said both individuals who lost their lives due to fallen trees. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 53-year-old man was sitting in his home with his family waiting out the storm when an oak tree fell on their roof and a structure fell on the man.

The second fatality occurred around 10am, after a tree fell on a 74-year-old woman in the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Trail. The woman was reportedly in her bedroom at the time.

According to CenterPoint Energy’s Outage Tracker, more than 2 million Houston customers remained without power in the Houston region as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

“As is our longstanding strategy for any severe weather event, this is an all-hands-on-deck approach for CenterPoint, our contractors and the resources we are bringing in from other areas of the country to support our response,” company spokesman Joshua Solis said in an email.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects 2024’s Atlantic hurricane season, lasting from June 1 to Nov. 30, an 85% chance this season will be above normal, in terms of activity. They believe there could be 17 to 25 named tropical storms, falling in line with many other experts and storm-tracking organizations on the idea of many named storms ahead. Some organizations have forecasted the possibility of well over 25 named storms, according to the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

Scroll below for more images of Beryl’s impact on our area.

Two Confirmed Deaths in Houston, Widespread Power Outages As Beryl Moves Through Texas was originally published on theboxhouston.com