Usher To Perform At Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, X Reacts

The NFL’s famed Super Bowl halftime show just became a ca n’t-miss event. On Sunday (Sept. 24), the NFL announced thatwould be the headliner in LasVegas

This will be the second time Usher has performed at the NFL’s season-closing game (the first was back in 2011 when he was a guest of the Black Eyed Peas). The announcement was made via a virtual skit that included Kanye West’s ex-wife—no one else was available, respectfully?

Well actually, the announcement via the classic “Confessions” skits is coming in multiple flavors, including Deion Sanders and vintage Usher speaking to current Usher.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” said Usher in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.” The halftime show is being sponsored by Apple Music, of course.

For now, Usher is still holding down his Vegas Usher: My Way residency which is scheduled to be coming to a close in early December. The Super Bowl goes down Sunday, February 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium

Now the question is, out of all his legion of hits, what’s not going to make the cut? Talk about an impossible task.

Check out reactions to Ursher holding down Super Bowl Halftime show duties in the gallery. Keke Palmer definitely gonna be there, right?

