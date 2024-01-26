Vince McMahon Accused Of Sexually Abusing, Sex Trafficking & Defecating On Former WWE Employee, Social Media Rips Him

CLOSE

The WWE co-founder is being named in a sexual assault and sex-trafficking lawsuit where he allegedly offered a woman to a wrestler on WWE’s roster for sex.

Janel Grant, the accuser who filed the 67-page suit, is a former employee who worked in several of WWE’s departments, including stints in the legal and talent departments. Grant alleges that McMahon forced her into a sexual relationship with him if she wanted to keep her job and sent sexually explicit images and videos of her to several coworkers.

Though she believed she was building a professional relationship with McMahon, things took a turn with the lawsuit also accusing McMahon of disgusting acts like defecating on her during a threesome and forcing her to use sex toys.

“Ms. Grant was exploited during her time of employment with WWE and was subjected to countless depraved and humiliating acts, which has led to severe and permanent trauma,” the lawsuit states.

The Connecticut district court filing accuses him of trafficking her to wrestler-turned WWE executive John Laurinaitis, who is also named in the suit.

Upon leaving her job at WWE, she says she was pressured into signing an NDA, and she was paid off in installments totaling $3 million.

Though he’s since returned to his role as chair of WWE’s parent company, TKO, McMahon stepped down as WWE chairman and CEO in 2022.

After the bombshell allegations, TKO Group Holdings –which also controls UFC— attempted to absolve themselves from the matter, stating that the alleged incidents occurred before their executive group was in place and claimed McMahon has no involvement in the company’s day-to-day operations.

“While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally,” a TKO spokesperson said.

McMahon has also denied all the allegations, promising to clear his name.

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth,” a spokesman for McMahon said. “He will vigorously defend himself.”

See how social media is ripping McMahon over the allegations below.

Vince McMahon Accused Of Sexually Abusing, Sex Trafficking & Defecating On Former WWE Employee, Social Media Rips Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com