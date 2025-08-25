Wannabe ICE Agent Dean Cain Struggles To Make It Through Obstacle Course, X Clowns Him

If you see “honorary” ICE agent Dean Cain coming for you, at least you know you have a great chance of getting away from him.

The Superman we no longer acknowledge, who now wants to cosplay as a member of ICE, is getting clownrd on X, formerly Twitter, after footage of the 59-year-old actor’s struggle obstacle course training video hit social media.

Cain signed up earlier this month as part of the massive recruitment drive, which included the removal of age caps and other social media posts showing videos of purchased vehicles with DaBaby’s music serving as the soundtrack.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The struggling actor spoke with Fox & Friends’ Alexis McAdams while at an ICE training facility in Brunswick, Georgia, during a segment about deciding to join ICE.

Cain told McAdams that he “stands with our law enforcement.” That’s wild because the man he proudly supports, Donald Trump, sure didn’t during the saltine insurrection at the Capitol on Jan.6 that saw plenty of Capitol police officers assaulted by MAGA clowns.

” People don’t realize, they think that ICE is this horrible, nefarious group, and they’re not—they’re phenomenal people,” Cain said while putting on his cape for the organization that is currently being weaponized against Black and Brown people in the United States.

The segment then cut to a clip of Cain learning that his Kryptonite is physical fitness as he struggled to make it over a wall and through a tunnel, while trying to navigate through an obstacle course.

Other footage showed Cain firing a weapon at a gun range next to acting ICE director Todd Lyons.

Recruitment Is Not Going So Well

ICE is hilariously using the footage as a recruitment tool, sharing it on their X account with a link to join the department.

Well, their plan is backfiring spectacularly because Cain doesn’t look so super in the footage, and folks on X are roasting the actor for looking entirely out of shape.

Facts.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Wannabe ICE Agent Dean Cain Struggles To Make It Through Obstacle Course, X Clowns Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. We all are 2. 3. Tears 4. Tears 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.