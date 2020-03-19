We Gon’ Make It!: 20 Songs You Should Add To Your Quarantine Playlist

Source: blackCAT / Getty
As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, practicing social distancing by staying indoors can be tough especially if you’re an extrovert.
However, it doesn’t have to be boring with the right tunes. We compiled a playlist of 20 songs that’ll have you dancing like nobody’s watching.
Which they aren’t, unless they’re Joe.
Curated by Weso & @TKMInspired
1. Locked Up – Akon ft. Styles P
2. We Gon’ Make It – Jadakiss, Styles P & Eve
3. Callin’ Me – Lil Zane
4. Hands Off – Gucci Mane
5. Soul Survivor – Young Jeezy
6. Broke in a Minute – Tory Lanez
7. Spaceship – Don Toliver feat. Sheck Wes
8. Havin My Way – Lil Skies ft. Lil Durk
9. What’s Poppin’ – Jack Harlow
10. Me & My Guitar – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
11. Lean Back – Fat Joe & The Terror Squad
12. Nothin’ – N.O.R.E
13. Back Up – Dej Loaf ft. Big Sean
14. Get Back – Ludacris
15. K Lo K – Tory Lanez ft. Fivio Foreign
16. War – Pop Smoke ft. Lil Tjay
17. Lo Mein – Lil Uzi Vert
18. For A Fact – SimxSantana Feat. King Von
19. By Any Means – G. Herbo ft 21 Savage
20. Cross the Border – Philly’s Most Wanted