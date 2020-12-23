This year, we bid farewell to numerous celebrities. Some goodbyes were harder than others.
At the beginning of the year, we mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant who tragically died in a helicopter crash alongside 7 others. Over the summer, we said goodbye to Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman.
We also endured the loss of political icons like Congressman and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Join us as we remember the talent, smiles, and voices we lost in 2020 by scrolling through our gallery below.
See all the celebrities who had coronavirus here
We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 was originally published on 92q.com
1. Natalie Desselle-ReidSource:Getty
Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid died on December 7 at age 53. She was best known for her role in B.A.P.S.
2. King VonSource:Getty
Rapper King Von was shot and killed during a fight at an Atlanta hookah bar on November 6. He was 26.
3. Sean ConnerySource:Getty
Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, died at age 90 on October 31.
4. Alex TrebekSource:Getty
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died at age 80 after a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer on November 8.
5. Charley PrideSource:WENN
Legendary country musician Charley Pride died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 86.
6. Chadwick BosemanSource:Getty
Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther, died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
7. Little RichardSource:Getty
Little Richard died from bone cancer on May 9. He was 87.
8. John LewisSource:Getty
Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis died in July after battling stage four pancreatic cancer.
9. Ruth Bader GinsburgSource:WENN
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at age 87 on September 18 after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.
10. Regis PhilbinSource:Getty
Famed television host Regis Philbin died of natural causes at age 88 on July 24.
11. C. T. VivianSource:Getty
C. T. Vivian, civil rights leader and field general for Martin Luther King Jr., died at age 95 on July 17.
12. Kobe BryantSource:WENN
Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California in January alongside his daughter Gianna and seven other people.
13. Cliff RobinsonSource:Getty
Cliff Robinson, former NBA player and Survivor contestant died at age 53 in August.
14. Frederick “Toots” HibbertSource:WENN
Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, singer and frontman of Toots and the Maytals, died at age 77 in September.
15. Zindzi MandelaSource:WENN
Zindzi Mandela, youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela, died on July 13 at the age of 59.
16. Naya RiveraSource:WENN
Naya Rivera was found dead on July 13 after going missing while boating with her 4-year-old son. She was 33.
17. Kelly PrestonSource:WENN
Kelly Preston died on July 12 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
18. Gregory Tyree BoyceSource:Getty
Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead alongside his girlfriend on May 13. Their cause of deaths have not been released.
19. Danny TidwellSource:Getty
Danny Tidwell from the television show “So You Think You Can Dance,” died in a car crash on March 6. He was 35.
20. B. SmithSource:Getty
B. Smith, model and restauranteur, died of early onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 70 on February 22.
21. Andre HarrellSource:Getty
Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell died at age 59 in May.
22. Betty WrightSource:Getty
Grammy-winning soul singer Betty Wright died from cancer at the age of 66.
23. Nick GordonSource:WENN
Nick Gordon died from a reported drug overdose on New Year’s Day.
24. Pop SmokeSource:Getty
Pop Smoke was killed by masked gunmen in a Los Angeles home invasion on February 19. He was 20.
25. Lexii AlijaiSource:Getty
Rapper Lexii Alijai died at age 21 on New Year’s Day.
26. Rocky JohnsonSource:Getty
Rocky Johnson, former WWE wrestler and Dwayne Johnson’s father, died in January. He was 75.
27. Kenny RogersSource:WENN
Country singer Kenny Rogers died of natural causes on March 20. He was 81.
28. Kirk DouglasSource:WENN
Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 on February 5.
29. Fred ‘Curly’ NealSource:Getty
Former Harlem Globetrotters star Fred ‘Curly’ Neal died at the age of 77 in March.
30. Earl CameronSource:Getty
Earl Cameron, one of the first Black actors to break into British cinema, died in his sleep on July 3. He was 102.
31. Jerry StillerSource:Getty
Actor Jerry Stiller died of natural caused in May. He was 92.
32. John “Ecstasy” Fletcher Of Whodini
John Fletcher, the rapper better known as Ecstasy from the 1980s hip-hop group Whodini, has reportedly died on December 23.
33. Bill WithersSource:Getty
Soul and R&B musician Bill Withers died from heart complications on March 30. He was 81.
34. Rance AllenSource:Getty
Gospel music legend Rance Allen died at the age of 71 on October 31 while recovering from medical procedure in Ohio.
35. Ashley “Minnie” RossSource:Getty
Ashley “Minnie” Ross of Little Women: Atlanta died from injuries sustained in a hit and run car accident on April 27.
36. Troy SneedSource:Getty
Gospel singer Troy Sneed died from COVID-19 complications on April 27.