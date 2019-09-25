Welcome To The 90’s: 10 Lipstick Brands That Pay Homage To The Era

Fashion and beauty trends always repeat themselves. Lately there has been a lot of love shown to the 1990’s era . Darker lipsticks , black lip liners, and golden hues have been spied on your favorite celebrities as well as on the runway. This trend has beauty brands breaking out their retro shades for the masses.

If you’re going to recreate a 1990’s makeup look, you’ll need a few items. Although lip liners are an essential part of any woman’s beauty routine, in the liners used in the 90’s were usually darker and more pronounced. The lining of the lip was just as important as the colors used. Having a set of black, brown or wine red liners on deck will hell you execute the perfect 90’s pout.

Lipstick from the 90’s followed a specific color palette. Darker hues were the way to go. Browns, dark reds, golds, and blacks were the colors that made the ultimate statement. Bright pinks and iridescent colors were for the 80’s.

Lastly, if you really want to body the look, add a faux mole between your nose and lip.

If you want to jump on the trend of the 90’s pucker, here are 10 brands paying homage to that era.

