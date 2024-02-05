Wendy Williams Claims She Is Broke & Battles Health Issues In Trailer For New Lifetime Documentary, Social Media Reacts

CLOSE

Former radio shock jock/talk show host Wendy Williams has remerged in a new 2-part documentary coming to Lifetime, and it already has people talking.

The trailer for Where Is Wendy Williams? shows the 59-year-old struggling with her health while her family and friends try to support her and the issue with her court-appointed guardianship.

The trailer features clips of a very sick Williams, who is dealing with apparent mental issues as well. Williams says in one part of the trailer, “I have no money, and I’m gonna tell you something. If it happens to me, it could happen to you.”

In another clip, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., says, “Mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always, but in reality, there is something wrong. My mom always talks about how she wants to work, but I think she’s worked enough. She has people around her who are ‘yes’ people that have allowed this to continue.”

The documentary, which also claims to have had “unparalleled access” to Williams, also touches on her battle with alcohol abuse. In one scene, a person grabs a bottle, asking her if she drank the whole thing, and she tells him to: “keep the bottle there.”

The official synopsis for the documentary reads:

“After Wendy Williams was placed under a financial guardianship and her hit talk show was unexpectedly canceled, she was determined to make a career comeback.

Opening the doors to her private life like never before, cameras chronicled her comeback journey to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence.

With unparalleled access granted by Wendy to film with her and her family for nearly two years, what was captured was not what anyone expected.

The documentary provides a raw, honest, and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that has turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself. Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior, and declining health were all captured by the cameras.

Where Is Wendy Williams? is the story of Wendy’s journey to resurrect her career and what filmmakers discovered along the way. But many questions remain — who truly has Wendy’s best interest at heart? Is she healthy now?”

Social Media Users Have Early Thoughts About Where Is Wendy Williams?

The reactions to the documentary’s trailer are pouring in, with people saying they will watch it but are very suspicious about the process of making it.

“Wendy said it best in the trailer, “This is all too much.” I hope she gets back to health in her finances and life,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Another X user added, “In the trailer her son says people are exploiting Wendy for money/clout. But what is this documentary doing? Cuz showing her in this seemingly very painful, unhealthy place can’t be good for her mental health either.”

Where Is Wendy Williams? the two-night documentary event goes down on February 24 and 25 at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

You can see more reactions to the doc in the gallery below.

Wendy Williams Claims She Is Broke & Battles Health Issues In Trailer For New Lifetime Documentary, Social Media Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com