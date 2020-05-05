In case you didn’t know, but the first Monday of May would have been one of fashion’s biggest nights: the 2020 Met Gala

Usually held in New York City’s Metropolitan Museum, the event has been one of the most coveted tickets in town for an event that blends together the trendiest of Hollywood, music, modeling and more. Sadly, as we reported previously, because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year the event, whose theme would have been “About Time,” was postponed.

But not all was lost.

Thanks to the stunning Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter who killed the event last year, he and Vogue started the #MetGalaChallenge that asked folks to take to Instagram to recreate some of their favorite lewks from over the years with their own creativity and DIY inspirations.

Trust, the sistas did not disappoint. Here are some of our favorite ensembles.

Werk! Meet The Sistas That Slayed The #MetGalaChallenge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com