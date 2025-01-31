What to Watch TV & Film This Week Features ‘Mo’ Season 2, ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ & ‘50 Years Of SNL Music’

What to Watch TV & Film This Week Features 'Mo' Season 2
film lineup is packed with laughter, nostalgia, and heartfelt storytelling. Whether you’re in the mood for a star-studded wedding comedy, a deep dive into “Saturday Night Live’s” legendary musical moments, or the return of a critically acclaimed dramedy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Check out our ‘What To Watch’ TV and film list inside. Prime Video’s You’re Cordially Invited stars Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in this hilarious feel-good romantic comedy. The premise follows a woman (Witherspoon) planning her sister’s ideal wedding and the father (Ferrell) of a bride-to-be discover their destination weddings at a remote resort are double-booked. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and disaster awaits. It’s a ridiculous comedy that will keep you entertained all weekend. “Saturday Night Live” has been home to some of the most iconic musical performances in television history, and this new Peacock documentary 50 Years of SNL Music takes fans on a nostalgic journey through five decades of unforgettable moments. Featuring rare behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with past and present cast members, and reflections from legendary musical guests, the doc highlights SNL’s impact on pop culture and the music industry. From Prince’s electric performances to Beyoncé’s groundbreaking appearances, this is a must-watch for music and comedy lovers alike. Mo Amer’s award-winning series “Mo” returns for its highly anticipated second season on Netflix. The semi-autobiographical dramedy follows Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee navigating life in Houston as he balances family, work, and his complicated immigration status. Season 2 promises more sharp humor, heartfelt moments, and an even deeper exploration of Mo’s personal journey. The series, co-created by Ramy Youssef, has been praised for its authentic storytelling and unique perspective on the immigrant experience. If you missed the first season, now is the perfect time to catch up. From wedding chaos to musical nostalgia and powerful storytelling, this week’s lineup is one you don’t want to miss. What will you be watching? Comment below.This week’s TV and
Check out the trailers for this week’s watchlist below:
1. 'Mo' Season 2
Stream now on Netflix.
2. 'You're Cordially Invited'
Stream now on Prime Video.
3. 'Watson'
Watch now on CBS.
4. 'Paradise'
Stream now on Hulu.
5. 'Harlem' Season 3
Stream now on Prime Video.
6. 'Bad Sisters'
Stream now on Apple TV+.
7. 'Gladiator II'
Stream now on Paramount+.
8. 'The Wild Robot'
Stream now on Peacock.
9. '50 Years of SNL Music'
Stream now on Peacock.
10. 'Common Side Effects'
Stream now on Max.
