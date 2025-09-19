What To Watch TV & Film This Week: From ‘Him’ To ‘The Morning Show’

This week’s TV and film lineup has something for every fan. Whether you’re into psychological thrillers, legal drama, or workplace chaos in the world of TV news, there are number of shows and movies to add to your weekend binge. Check out nine picks you’ll want to add to your watchlist right now.

If you’re looking for suspense, Him should be first on your watchlist. The film follows Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), a rising quarterback whose promising career is cut short after he’s attacked by an obsessed fan. Just when it looks like everything’s over, his hero Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans) swoops in with an offer to train him at a secluded compound. But Isaiah’s charm quickly twists into something more sinister, pulling Cam into a dangerous psychological game. With sports, obsession, and mind-bending twists, Him is giving thriller fans plenty to obsess over.

Reasonable Doubt Season 3

Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is back. She’s as bold, brilliant, and messy as ever. Known for dismantling the justice system with her unconventional approach, Jax finds herself restless and undervalued. Until an ex–child star and his messy entourage show up needing her legal genius. Season 3 wastes no time diving deep into scandal, ethics, and high-stakes courtroom drama. There are plenty of fresh faces added to this season. If you’ve been waiting for a show that balances sharp legal storytelling with unfiltered drama, Reasonable Doubt continues to deliver.

The Morning Show Season 4

The Morning Show has always given us a sharp, dramatic look at the people who help America wake up every day, and Season 4 is no different. With plenty of behind-the-scenes chaos, shifting alliances, and big egos in the newsroom, this season digs deeper into the price of power, success, and the relentless news cycle. Expect messy relationships, ethical dilemmas, and a lot of “did they really just do that?” moments.

Whether you’re in the mood for thrills, courtroom battles, or newsroom drama, this week’s releases are stacked. Grab your snacks, settle in, and get ready to binge.

Check out our ‘What To Watch’ TV and film list below:

1. ‘Him’ Source:YouTube Out now in theaters. 2. ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 Source:YouTube Stream now on Apple TV+. 3. ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 3 Source:YouTube Stream now on Hulu. 4. ‘Smurfs’ Source:YouTube Stream now on Paramount+. 5. ‘Black Rabbit’ Source:YouTube Stream now on Netflix. 6. ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Source:YouTube Stream now on Prime Video. 7. ‘Swiped’ Source:YouTube Stream now on Hulu. 8. ‘Next Gen Chef’ Source:YouTube Stream now on Netflix. 9. ‘Lost in the Jungle’ Source:YouTube Stream now on Disney and Hulu.