When the Sky Opens: An R&B Soundtrack for the Rapture

What happens when the heavens part, the trumpets sound, and the world as we know it changes forever?

In moments of reflection on the end times, music has always been a way to grapple with both fear and hope. R&B, with its roots in gospel, soul, and raw emotion, is the perfect vessel for this kind of journey.



This playlist pulls together songs that feel like the soundtrack to a rapture — some are steeped in faith and gospel tradition, some wrestle with apocalyptic visions of society, and others lean into the idea of ascension, transcendence, and ultimate release.

From the spiritual fire of Aretha Franklin and Sam Cooke to the haunting modern tones of The Weeknd, H.E.R., and Leon Bridges, these tracks explore judgment, salvation, and the mystery of what lies beyond.



Whether you hear it as prophecy, poetry, or just powerful music, these songs capture the tension of the end and the promise of something greater. Press play, look to the sky, and let the rapture unfold through rhythm and soul.