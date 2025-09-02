Listen Live
Politics

Where’s TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Published on September 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty / Donald Trump

Is Donald Trump and his cabinet trying to hide something from the public regarding his health? Social media has grown very suspicious about what’s going on with Felon 47.

Donald Trump, being the malignant narcissist he is, swollen ankles and all, has to make sure he’s seen and heard as much as possible, so you can imagine there would be widespread speculation when he just suddenly disappears for a few days.

Related Stories

In August, Orange Mussolini made 26 public engagements, one of which was a 3-hour North Korean-style cabinet meeting where every single member of Trump’s cabinet put on a masterclass in a** kissing, praising Trump for breathing and thanking him for including them in his mission to destroy democracy in America as we know it.

However, in the wake of Trump’s health becoming a topic of discussion, which Jake Tapper and the media appear not to be making a big enough deal about, the hard-to-miss orange guy’s schedule went dark for three weekdays, sparking speculation on X, formerly Twitter, that Trump might have passed away.

On Elon Musk’s trash platform, “Trump is dead” was trending for a good portion of the day on Saturday, with many wondering if the White House knew what was going on.

Photos of Donald Trump Leaving To Play Golf Didn’t Help Matters

Eventually, photos of Trump heading to play golf appeared on timelines, but they only added to the speculation because Trump is not interacting with the White House press pool at all.

Strangely, there has not been a peep from Republicans and the mainstream media, who didn’t hold back when they were fixated on Joe Biden’s health and mental fitness, now he’s literally living his best life, enjoying ALL OF THE ICE CREAM, while Donald Trump is clearly battling some health issues.

Welp.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Where’s TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Bingo

2. LOL, smh

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close