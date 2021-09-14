HomeNational

Who is Luis Mora, From Drake’s Photo? [Photos]

Posted September 14, 2021

Drake and Migos Tour

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

If you saw the photo posted of Drake with his mysterious Certified Lover Girl, then you are here to meet the mysterious name is his caption.

The woman in the photo with Drake has been identified as Hayley Karrina, and the caption read, “Certified by Luis Mora”.

Luis Mora is the photographer who took the photo. Outside of being a photographer, Luis is also a skateboarder and social media star with fan base of 1.49 million subscribers on YouTube.

Mora gained popularity on YouTube for his skateboarding videos, which include a ‘Skate Day’ in places like Los Angeles, Santa Monica and San Fransisco.

Meet Luis Mora!

Exclusives
