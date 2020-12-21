CLOSE
With Great Power Comes Plenty of Jokes, Black Twitter Hilariously Welcomes #NegroSolstice

Posted December 21, 2020

We Didn't Get Superpowers On Dec.21 But We Got Plenty #NegroSolstice Jokes

The day of our ascension has arrived, and while we really didn’t get superpowers, we did get plenty of A+ jokes.

Without a doubt, Black Twitter is the greatest thing to ever happen to the social media medium. Only Black Twitter could take Jupiter and Saturn’s great conjunction that will see the two planets be only 0.1 degrees apart and turn it into one of the most insanely hilarious days on Twitter.

All of this happened after Twitter user @lottidot replied to a thread about the COVID-19 vaccine claiming that life-saving medicine would be a tool used by the government to block Black people from reaching their full potential by somehow changing our genetic code.

Of course, that is just one of the many conspiracies dangerously being floated around about the miracle vaccines that have been authorized for use. Black Twitter couldn’t help but take her ridiculous statement and turn it into one of the biggest moments on Twitter, not called #NiggerNavy.

The hilarity came in the form of Black Twitter joking how they would use their fictional powers if they received them to help liberate slaves, get our stimulus money, or just their reactions to them finally realizing their newfound potential. Shaun King is still waiting for his powers to kick in. 

We have been laughing all day, and honestly, this day was much-needed as the country is still trying to get out of the hole the lame-duck president has put us in with his terrible response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

You can peep all of the hilarious #negrosolstice memes in the gallery below.

