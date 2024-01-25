X Users React To Lame Article Explaining What The Swag Surf Is After Taylor Swift Butchered The Dance

CLOSE

Did we lose another recipe? X users believe the Swag Surf has been gentrified after Taylor Swift and co’s flavorless attempt at the dance.

The world’s most famous Chiefs fan, Taylor Swift (insert sarcasm), has become a fixture of NFL Sunday conversations. Usually, most of the conversation is about cameras constantly cutting to Swift and her friends to see the ridiculously popular singer’s reactions to whatever her beau, Travis Kelce, does something on the field.

That continued to be the case during the Chiefs NFL Wild Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins this past weekend. Swift once again went viral for her custom Nike puffer jacket to battle the extreme cold and her flavorless attempt at doing the Swag surf.

A clip shared on the Sunday Night Football official account on X, formerly Twitter, showed the “Bad Blood” singer butchering the dance made famous by Fast Life Yungstaz for their song “Swag Surfin.”

The jokes were immediate, and so were the fears that melanin-deficient publications and websites would somehow credit Taylor Swift for the song’s popularity, and as expected, that happened.

Black Twitter, yes, we are still calling it that was up in arms after Sporting News dropped an article with the headline:

“What is Swag Surfin? Everything to know about Chiefs’ viral dance celebration as Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce participate.”

The article literally broke down the dance and eventually had to be updated with the dance originating in Atlanta.

Even Plies chimed in on the matter.

“I Luv Seeing Taylor Swift & The Kansas City Chiefs Rock Out To “Swag Surfing” On Sundays. But Media Let’s Stop Acting Like They Created It! Let’s Give Props To F.L.Y, Atlanta & The HBCU Community For Birthing The Phenomenon!!” the rapper said in a post on X.

Not one lie detected in Plies post.

We are sure Taylor Swift meant no harm, but boy, did they try it.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

X Users React To Lame Article Explaining What The Swag Surf Is After Taylor Swift Butchered The Dance was originally published on hiphopwired.com