You Got Jokes: Damon Wayans Wants To Take On Dave Chappelle In A VERZUZ, Twitter Has Thoughts

Damon Wayans is nothing short of a true OG in the world of comedy, and his skills in that arena cannot be questioned. Wayans has social media abuzz however after he floated an idea of taking on Dave Chappelle in a head-to-head competition stylized in the fashion of VERZUZ.

Our good folks Keisha Nicole and J-Mac down at 97.9 The Box in Houston caught up with Wayans and the Good Morning H-Town hosts inquired if Wayans has been keeping up with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s popular VERZUZ series. Wayans says he hasn’t been watching any of the battles but he did ask if comedians do battle in that format and went straight at perhaps the finest standup comic of his era.

Like Wayans, Chappelle also comes from the sketch comedy world and they both have had considerable success in other areas outside of their television programs. It would be fair to note that Wayans had an exceptional career in Hollywood both in comedy and action films and his classic characters from In Living Color have inspired sketch shows helmed by Black creators since.

VERZUZ is largely geared towards music but comedy would be an interesting prospect should the organizers find a way to make it work. At 60 years of age, Wayans still has it in him to take on his 47-year-old counterpart but as we all know, it wouldn’t be easy. These days, Wayans has returned to his standup roots and is taking to stages all across the United States. Chappelle has been doing much of the same, albeit doing so in the confines of his home of Yellow Springs, Ohio for the most part.

On Twitter, fans have been discussing what would be a dream event should it ever go down. We’ve got those reactions below.

