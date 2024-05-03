Listen Live
You’re Invited! Join Us for the RNB Fest UP NEXT Showcase!

Published on May 3, 2024

[CLICK HERE] To Get your FREE Tickets to the RNB Fest UP NEXT Showcase!

As we are weeks away from RNB Fest, 100.3 WRNB is partnering with REC Philly to look for the area’s top talent to open the show!

RELATED: [CLICK HERE] VOTE for RNB Philly’s UP NEXT Artist!

Join us on Friday May 10th, at Rec Philly as we enjoy live performances from Philly’s top five talents.

The judges for the showcase are:
Divine Martino – Operations & Program Directory, Radio One Philadelphia
Will Toms – Co-Founder, REC Philly
Carvin HagginsGrammy-Award Winning Songwriter & Producer
Julian King – Singer/Songwriter

The Winner of the RNB Fest UP NEXT competition will receive:

  • Artist Promo on 100.3

  • Digital Interview on 100.3

  • 1 year FREE Membership at REC Philly

  • Perform at RNB Fest 2024

  • Meeting with Major Label Rep

 

Meet the judges for the RNB Fest UP NEXT Showcase below!

RELATED: 5 Songs We Want Ashanti to Perform at RNB Fest 2024

RELATED: 5 Songs Mya Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

RELATED: 5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

1. Divine Martino – Operations & Program Directory, Radio One Philadelphia

Divine Martino - Operations & Program Directory, Radio One Philadelphia Source:R1

Your SheJay Divine Martino boasts 25+ years of entertaining as an On-Air personality. Her journey began as a rapper, catching her break in a radio contest hosted by Ludacris. Rediscovering her passion, Divine started in Charleston, SC, under the guidance of her mentor DJ Sean Dolby.

2. Will Toms – Co-Founder, REC Philly

Will Toms - Co-Founder, REC Philly Source:Will Toms

William Tyrone Toms is a visionary entrepreneur, TED Speaker, and member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2021. Currently, Toms is the Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of REC Philly. In addition to running a multi- million dollar company, he serves on the board of three non-profit organizations fighting structural inequality and food security in inner-city neighborhoods.

3. Carvin Haggins – Grammy-Award Winning Songwriter & Producer

Carvin Haggins - Grammy-Award Winning Songwriter & Producer Source:R1

Carvin G. Haggins (pronounced: Hay-Gins) is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer. He has worked and collaborated with notable artists in the music industry, including: Will Smith, Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Chrisette Michelle, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige and Chris Brown to name a few. The multi-platinum songwriter has received 21 Grammy nominations and 10 ASCAP writer awards. Haggins is also Co-Founder of Karma Productions,

4. Julian King – Singer/Songwriter

Julian King - Singer/Songwriter Source:R1

From Philadelphia to national recognition, King showcases his versatility as a vocalist, dancer, and pianist. His journey includes a Top 32 finish on NBC’s The Voice, an Emmy nomination for “All Boys Aren’t Blue”‘s theme song, and performances alongside icons like Mary J. Blige, Monica and John Legend.

