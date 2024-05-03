CLOSE

[CLICK HERE] To Get your FREE Tickets to the RNB Fest UP NEXT Showcase!

As we are weeks away from RNB Fest, 100.3 WRNB is partnering with REC Philly to look for the area’s top talent to open the show!

RELATED: [CLICK HERE] VOTE for RNB Philly’s UP NEXT Artist!

Join us on Friday May 10th, at Rec Philly as we enjoy live performances from Philly’s top five talents.

The judges for the showcase are:

Divine Martino – Operations & Program Directory, Radio One Philadelphia

Will Toms – Co-Founder, REC Philly

Carvin Haggins – Grammy-Award Winning Songwriter & Producer

Julian King – Singer/Songwriter

You’re Invited! Join Us for the RNB Fest UP NEXT Showcase! was originally published on rnbphilly.com