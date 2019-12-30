YouTube Vlogger Alissa Ashley’s Length Check Is The Hair Inspiration You Need In 2020

When it comes to one of our favorite beauty vloggers and Fenty models Alissa Ashley, hair is a big deal.

Remember when she paid $700 to get box braids earlier this year?

Since then, the pixie cut-haired 24-year-old has used the protective style to help grow her hair out. Now she’s ready to share her year-long journey with us.

Over the weekend, Alissa posted a video of how long her hair has grown over the past 12-months and all the styles she rocked to help her closer to her goal. Sis went from a teeny weeny fro to a bun y’all!

Take a look:

Sis, share your hair regimen with us? What oils are you using? What shampoo and conditioners?

Alissa is out here inspiring other folks:

alissa “ms inches to you” ashley pic.twitter.com/ydfq0ULA9I — KARA (@kayg1f) December 27, 2019

That’s a lot of growth for one year — J 👑 (@_MiayaJ) December 27, 2019

I remember following you when you had your slick down blonde hair, your growth story has been amazing — Adrian (@Adrian_beautee) December 27, 2019

What we really love about Alissa is her ability to mix it up with her hair, playing with color, braid technique, and style, one day she can rock a long ponytail or pleated braids or an afro.

So to celebrate Allisa even more, here are 10 of her best and versatile hair lewks of 2019.

