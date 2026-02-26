Black Joy Blazers: Architects of Pleasure

Listen Live
This episode of Black Joy Blazers highlights the Architects of Pleasure, women who reclaim wholeness and live on their own terms.
·        Leazar “Baby” Scruggs, International Burlesque dancer·        Audre Lorde, Liberation Pioneer & Visionary·        Adrienne Maree Brown, Scholar, Writer, and Activist·        Switchtress Shay Au Lait, Burlesque dancer·        Erika Hart, Body Justice and Activist
