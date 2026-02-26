Menu
Black Joy Blazers: Architects of Pleasure
This episode of Black Joy Blazers highlights the Architects of Pleasure, women who reclaim wholeness and live on their own terms.
·
Leazar “Baby” Scruggs
,
International Burlesque dancer
·
Audre Lorde
,
Liberation Pioneer & Visionary
·
Adrienne Maree Brown
,
Scholar, Writer, and Activist
·
Switchtress Shay Au Lait
, Burlesque dancer
·
Erika Hart
,
Body Justice and Activist
