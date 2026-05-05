Listen Live

MLB legend and 1501 Certified Entertainment founder Carl Crawford joins The Fumble for an unfiltered conversation about baseball culture, race, parenting, music, and life after sports. Crawford opens up about the challenges Black athletes still face in baseball, why the sport remains difficult to access financially, and why cities like Boston still carry a complicated reputation among Black players. He also reflects on the Megan Thee Stallion fallout, lessons learned from the music business, raising a son now playing in the majors, and the realities of clubhouse culture inside Major League Baseball. Plus, Carl shares hilarious and unbelievable rookie hazing stories involving dresses, Hooters shorts, and Dodgers veterans taking things way too far. From sports to music to Houston culture, this conversation covers it all.

More from 93.1 WZAK
15 Items

New Netflix Docuseries On Michael Jackson's Child Sex Abuse Trial Draws Backlash

4hr

Comment
14 Items

Jaxson Dart Proudly Introduces Donald Trump At NY Rally, Giants Teammate, Abdul Carter & Social Media React

8hr

Comment

The Fumble: Stephen A. Smith Vs. Jaylen Brown, Cavs Collapse, Carl Crawford On MLB Clubhouse Hazing

9hr

Comment
17 Items

Dillon Brooks Trolls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Foul-Baiting Allegations With Operation-Style Game

1d

Comment

White Woman 'Mastermind' Of Minnesota Fraud Scandal Gets 500 Months

1d

Comment

Trump Cancels AI Executive Order At Behest Of Billionaires

1d

Comment

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close