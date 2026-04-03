Listen Live

WNBA tensions are heating up after Chicago Sky veteran Courtney Vandersloot made comments that many believe were aimed at Angel Reese. What was supposed to be a story about Vandersloot’s return from injury quickly turned into a larger conversation about leadership, team culture, and whether Angel’s presence was helping—or hurting—the team’s success. The debate highlights a generational clash in the WNBA: veteran leadership vs. rising superstar influence. With Angel Reese now in Atlanta and the Sky retooling their roster, all eyes will be on their next matchup—and whether this rivalry turns into must-watch basketball. Was Vandersloot speaking facts or taking unnecessary shots?

More from 93.1 WZAK

April Has Been A Horrible Month For Black Children

13hr

Comment
15 Items

15 Hip-Hop & R&B Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2026

13hr

Comment
8 Items

Global Superstar Rauw Alejandro Links With Buchanan’s Whiskey To Celebrate New Song & Music Video

13hr

Comment

Weekend Watch List: Top Movies & Shows To Watch Right Now

13hr

Comment

Trump Issues ‘Shoot And Kill’ Order For Mining Boats In Strait Of Hormuz

14hr

Comment

Multiple Cleveland Police Officers Indicted

14hr

Comment

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close