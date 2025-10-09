Listen Live

Covfefe Chronicles | Ep. 11 – White Cities with Higher Crime Than DC

One month after sending National Guard troops into Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump has broadened his “crime emergency” crackdown into a national campaign, threatening to deploy federal forces to a string of Democratic-run cities he casts as violent and out of control. Chicago, Baltimore, and New York have all been named as possible next targets. The threats are part of a broader law-and-order push that critics say is less about crime than political theater. FBI data shows violent crime is falling in many of the majority-Black and Brown cities Trump targets. The pattern, analysts argue, reflects how Trump’s reelection strategy leans on racial scapegoating: turning urban centers into campaign props while ignoring the white communities where Americans are statistically more likely to face violence. The playbook is familiar. From stoking fears of immigrant “invasions” to resurrecting rhetoric about Black children being “born criminals,” Trump has repeatedly weaponized crime narratives to rally his base, even when the facts contradict the alarm. By militarizing Black and Brown cities while ignoring higher crime rates in white communities, he is reprising a long tradition of American politics where racialized fear justifies surveillance, punishment, and authoritarian spectacle in the name of safety.

More from 93.1 WZAK
4 Items

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 19, 2026

5hr

Comment

Le[e]gal Brief Episode 2: ICE, Venezuela, And The Lie Of Complete Immunity

14hr

Comment

A Love Letter To Claudette Colvin On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

16hr

Comment

What Would MLK Say If He Saw This Hot Mess Of A Country Now?

17hr

Comment

On Jobs And Justice: Remembering MLK’s Call For Economic And Racial Equity 

17hr

Comment
41 Items

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day With His 39 Most Radical Quotes

19hr

Comment

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close