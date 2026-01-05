Listen Live

Danny Green Talks Ja Morant, LeBron & College Basketball’s New Era

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green joins The Fumble for a wide-ranging conversation on everything from Ja Morant’s spiral to the shifting power dynamics in college basketball. Green opens up about what went wrong in Memphis, calling Ja’s repeated off-court issues a “habit, not a mistake,” and compares the backlash to O.J. Simpson levels of public fallout .He also breaks down the Charles Bediako eligibility loophole, calls out the NCAA’s age and transfer chaos, and proposes a two-tiered system to separate young college players from older semi-pro athletes. Green discusses North Carolina’s recruiting slump, Hubert Davis’ hot seat, and why one-and-done talent avoids the Tar Heels.Plus, he shares powerful reflections on his work with Between the Lines, a prison-based basketball and mentorship initiative that’s helped him stay grounded. He also previews his new shows with Paul Pierce and speaks on legacy, media, and mentorship beyond the court.

