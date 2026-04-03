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The NBA Play-In delivered instant drama. From the Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat thriller—featuring LaMelo Ball’s wild late-game redemption—to the controversial moment involving Bam Adebayo’s injury, fans are debating whether it was accidental or something more. Meanwhile, bigger questions are forming around Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns after a questionable late-game decision where Booker didn’t take the final shot. Is he truly a franchise player, or does he need the right system to succeed? With playoff intensity already here, every possession—and every decision—is under the microscope.

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