Year 23 and LeBron Is STILL That Guy

LeBron James made NBA history by becoming the first player to compete in 23 seasons—and he showed no signs of slowing down. In his season debut against the Utah Jazz, LeBron posted 11 points and 12 assists, helping the Lakers secure a 140-126 win. Analysts and fans alike praised his fit with rising stars like Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, while emphasizing his poise, energy, and leadership. As the Lakers continue to climb the standings, questions arise about possible trade moves and who could help push the team deeper into the postseason. Meanwhile, with the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, speculation builds over who can step into LeBron’s role as the emotional anchor of Team USA.

Year 23 and LeBron Is STILL That Guy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

