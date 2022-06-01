Retired Federal Agent May Have Had Prior Knowledge Of Buffalo Shooting

CLOSE

The mass shootings that happened in Buffalo as well as Uvalde was enough to make you question how safe you are when you go out to do simply things in places were you wouldn’t think anything violent would happen. But as investigators are plugging away trying to find answers about what happened in order to prevent it from happening again and in the case of the Buffalo shooter put him away, we learning that the people that are paid to protect and serve may have faltered in the heat of thing. In Uvalde we are learning that authorities didn’t go into the school right away during the shooting. Now it’s being reported that a retired federal agent may have had prior knowledge of the plans of the Buffalo shooter.

Authorities believe the former agent was one of at least six individuals who regularly communicated with accused gunman Payton Gendron in an online chat room where racist hatred was discussed, and that he had about 30 minutes advance notice of a white supremacist’s plans to murder Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, which resulted in 10 people losing their lives.

Take a look at the video below