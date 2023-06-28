Nicki Minaj To Pay Teen Who Defended His Mom College Tuition

CLOSE

35 year old Carlishia Hood and her 14 year old son had been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 32 year old Jeremy Brown on June 18 in Chicago. Then a video came to light showing Brown punching Hood before her son shot and killed him, prompting Cook county prosecutors to drop the charges against Carlishia Hood who had a valid FOID card and concealed carry license holder at the time of the shooting.

The viral story of Carlishia Hood and her teenage son, prompted rapper Nicki Minaj to extend her support in the form of a college education for the 14 year old, paid for by the Pink Barbie herself.

Look at God!!

According to Nicki Minaj’s social media post:

“That 14 year old boy that backed that hammer out when that grown ass man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN; is a true hero,” “If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER.”

Carlishia Hood who was being held on a $3 million bail before her release is now suing the City of Chicago and five police officers as defendants, and alleges false arrest, malicious prosecution and emotional distress.

Take a look at Nicki Minaj’s complete post below.