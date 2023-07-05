Jesseca Harris-Dupart Pre-Push Tesla Gift To Da Brat [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Da Brat’s, Beautiful made fireworks on social media this past July 4th weekend when she gifted her a Tesla as a pre-push gift.

First there was baby showers, then gender reveal parties now there’s something new, a pre-push party. We don’t know exactly what a pre-push is but we can guess.

Da Brat’s soulmate and wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart told Brat they were going to get something to eat this past weekend when instead of the McDonalds drive through they ended up at the Tesla dealership, that had every color Tesla wrapped in balloons. Da Brat was overwhelmed by what Jesseca said was a pre-push gift because she knew she wanted one. Jesseca told Da Brat she had already paid cash for it, she just didn’t know what color she wanted so the only reason Brat was there was to pick out which color she wanted. Which ended up being white.

Nothing say’s loving like a Tesla.

