Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]

It seems like Da Brat has been pregnant forever, but the wait is over.

Congratulations are in order because rapper Da Brat has officially welcomed Da Boy.

49 year old Shawntae Harris-Dupart, better known by her stage name Da Brat and her wife Jessica ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart on July 6, 2023 at 8:30pm in the ATL, finally got to meet their baby boy who they named True Legend Harris-Dupart, who weighed in at 7lbs, 8oz and 20 inches long.

According to Da Brat who say’s it feels like a dream that True came out of her and although they had already picked out his name before he was born after meeting him she feels like changing his name to perfect.

This is Da Brat’s first child and her wife, whom she affectionately calls ‘Beautiful’ Judy’s 4th.

Take a first look at Master True Legend Harris-Dupart below.