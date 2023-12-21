Listen to Dr. Ellington Address Seasonal Depression

It’s that time of year again when days are shorter and temperatures begin to drop – winter is slowly creeping in. You may notice yourself a little moody, sad or feeling sluggish. Well, there is a legitimate reason. It’s our body’s way of responding to environmental changes. Seasonal affective disorder or SAD is a depression that affections millions of Americans and is related to changes in the season and lack of sunshine.
-
Who Has The Most Ejections In NBA History? Hint: It's Not Draymond Green
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
-
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “Fat” Zion Williamson, Amid Report He Refuses To Get In Shape, Social Media Piles On