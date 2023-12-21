Seasonal Depression

Listen to Dr. Ellington Address Seasonal Depression

Published on December 21, 2023

It’s that time of year again when days are shorter and temperatures begin to drop – winter is slowly creeping in. You may notice yourself a little moody, sad or feeling sluggish. Well, there is a legitimate reason. It’s our body’s way of responding to environmental changes. Seasonal affective disorder or SAD is a depression that affections millions of Americans and is related to changes in the season and lack of sunshine.

