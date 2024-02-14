The Bijou Star Files: Orgies, Open Marriage and Diana Ross OH MY

CLOSE

Orgies, open marriage and Diana Ross: Inside Billy Dee Williams’ wild love life

In the 1980s, Billy Dee Williams boasted about being able to read women’s body language in a commercial for Colt 45 malt liquor. In real life, too, he prided himself on being an expert. Read More

BEYONCÉ COUNTRY COLLAB WITH TAYLOR?!?Producer Killah B Will Only Say Expect a Shocker

Beyoncé‘s keeping the surprises coming with her dive into country music — that’s according to Killah B, who produced and co-wrote her new track, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” and hints something huge is on the horizon. Read More

KANYE WEST DENIES CLAIM TAYLOR BOOTED HIM AT SB …Despite Ex-NFLer’s Claim

Kanye West is denying Brandon Marshall’s claims about Yeezy and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. Read More

MIAMI GRADE SCHOOL Clarifies Permission Slip Re: ‘AFRICAN AMERICAN’ BOOK ASSEMBLY

A Miami elementary school parent is outraged about a permission slip his daughter’s school sent seeking his sign-off on a book listening event featuring a Black author — something the school is now clarifying by blaming FL state law. Read More

TAMEKA FOSTER HAPPY FOR USHER’S MARRIAGE/SB SHOW…… Can’t Say Same For Jermaine Dupri’s Style

Usher is a newly married man once again … an event his ex-wife couldn’t be happier about for him — ’cause she’s got motion of her own … moving and grooving over the news!!! Read More

JACKIE ROBINSON 45-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED FOR STEALING STATUE… Hit W/ 4 Criminal Charges

A 45-year-old man is now in police custody after cops claim he stole and destroyed a beloved Jackie Robinson statue in Kansas … but authorities say they believe his actions were NOT motivated by hate. Read More

JENNIFER LOPEZ AYO’S TEARFUL APOLOGY …’She Was Mortified’

Jennifer Lopez says Ayo Edebiri delivered an emotional apology on the “Saturday Night Live” set after trashing her vocal skills on an old podcast. Read More

Here’s Why Jurors In the Young Dolph Murder Trial Will Not Be From Memphis

Two men accused of killing Young Dolph will soon face a trial of jurors from a county outside of Memphis. Read More

Jess Hilarious Confirms BIG Life Update On Her 32nd Birthday

Jess Hilarious is celebrating 32 years of life today (Feb. 13)! But that’s not the only thing worth hyping up in the comedian’s life. Read More

Unraveling The Controversy Of Philadelphia’s Ski Mask Ban

In December 2023, the city council in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, set a national precedent by establishing a ban on ski masks. Read More

Kansas City Mother Charged For ‘Accidentally’ Baking Infant To Death, Allegedly Placed Her In Oven For A Nap Instead Of Crib

A 26-year-old Kansas City mother has been charged for “accidentally” baking her newborn to death. Kansas City Police Department officials alleged that the woman placed her infant in the oven for a nap instead of her crib. Read More

Marketing Genius Kim Kardashian Sells Out Of SKIMS Boxer Briefs That Usher Modeled Before Singer’s Historic Super Bowl Performance

Following Usher‘s historic Super Bowl LVIII performance, marketing genius Kim Kardashian, 43, quickly sold out of her SKIMS Men’s boxer briefs that the 45-year-old singer modeled days before game day. Read More

Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Kanye West: “Man Up Lil Boy”

Shaq shared a post and delete in Kanye West’s comment section. As we previously reported the former Lakers star shared his excited last night after posting a photo with Ice Spice and Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl. Read More

Amazon Prime Video Faces Class Action Lawsuit for Adding Charge to Skip Ads

Amazon faces a class-action lawsuit over its Prime Video streaming service. Read More

Country Music Station Addresses Delay in Playing New Beyoncé Track Amid Beyhive Backlash

An Oklahoma country radio station has responded after being accused of racism and intentionally snubbing Beyonce‘s new country track, “Texas Hold Em.” Read More

Tiffany Haddish Dismisses Mo’Nique’s “Club Shay Shay” Comments As Just “An Auntie Talking”

Tiffany Haddish is unbothered by Mo’Nique’s recent comments about her on “Club Shay Shay.” Read More

Cleveland Metropolitan School District facing $143.3 million deficit, CEO says

Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Dr. Warren Morgan is outlining the district’s plan to address a $143 million budget shortfall that is expected to take effect by the end of the 2024-25 school year. Read More

