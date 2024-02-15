The Bijou Star Files: KC Parade Shooing Hero Speaks

CLOSE

KC Parade Hero Revealed: Man Shares Firsthand Account of Tackling Suspect

CHIEFS RALLY FATAL SHOOTING NEW VIDEO REVEALS RAPID-FIRE SHOTS AR-Style Rifle Seized, 22 Gunshot Victims

A bit of good news … an official at the local children’s hospital tells us the 11 minor patients they are treating, ages between 6 and 15, are expected to survive. 9 of the victims were treated for gunshot wounds. Read More

CHIEFS PARADE SHOOTING KANSAS MOM DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUND

There’s now a name, family and story to one of the fatalities in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting — a mother of 2 has been identified as a victim. Read More

RACHEL DOLEZAL FIRED FROM TEACHING JOB IN AZ After People Found Her OF

Rachel Dolezal is without a job after she reportedly got canned from her teaching job in Arizona — this after people learned she had an OnlyFans account … which sparked outrage. Read More

LIL JON WHY BIEBER SKIPPED HALFTIME SHOW

Justin Bieber‘s Super Bowl Halftime appearance could’ve very nearly happened … but it just wasn’t in the stars, so says Lil Jon. Read More

TRAVIS KELCE DRUNKENLY STEPS ONSTAGE AT SB RALLY… Slurs His Way Through Garth Brooks!!!

Travis Kelce appeared to be just a wee bit drunk at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade Wednesday … slurring his way through a rendition of “Friends In Low Places” — before Patrick Mahomes had to snatch the microphone away from him. Read More

TRAVIS KELCE YELLING, BUMPING COACH REID WAS ‘UNACCEPTABLE’… I Crossed The Line

Travis Kelce is addressing one of the Super Bowl’s most viral moments — when the superstar TE nearly knocked head coach Andy Reid flat on his ass — publicly beating himself up for his actions, admitting it NEVER should’ve happened. Read More

SOUTHWEST FLIGHT FIGHT PASSENGER PUMMELS MAN …Crew Saves The Day

Two passengers went toe-to-toe on a mid-air flight, with one pummeling the other as the crew finally stepped in to break up the confrontation. Read More

Reginae Carter Flexes On Valentine’s Day After Recently Sharing Her Relationship Status (Photos)

Reginae Carter is turning heads on Valentine’s Day after taking to Instagram to flex a few items that appear to be gifts. Read More

Alicia Keys Pens Valentine’s Day Message To Swizz Beatz (Photos)

It’s all LOVE in Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s home! Days after Swizz defended his wife’s Super Bowl performance with Usher, the ‘No One’ singer returned the public praise. Read More

Keyshia Cole Seemingly Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Flirty Comment

Keyshia Cole is not feeling the love from Antonio Brown this Valentine’s Day! Fans seemed to think the ‘Love’ singer was throwing shade about her alleged past boo AB. Read More

Kanye West Addresses Alleged Super Bowl Incident, Shaq, And Taylor Swift In New Post

In his lengthy rant, he also took the time to address the allleged Super Bowl incident and he spoke about Shaquille O’Neal recently calling him out. Read More

Will Smith Set to Play Iraq War Veteran Fighting Drug Dealers in ‘Sugar Bandits’

Will Smith has lined up one of his next roles. Read More

Usher Shares Pictures From Las Vegas Drive-Thru Wedding

Usher and his longtime partner, Jennifer Goicoechea finally tied the knot . Read More

Peacock Picks Up New Steph Curry-Led Comedy Series ‘Mr. Throwback’

Stephen Curry will star in one of four new straight-to-order scripted projects on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. Read More

BOW WOW REVEALS HE QUIT CHRIS BROWN TOUR OVER INTENSE LEAN ADDICTION [VIDEO]

Bow Wow is once again opening up about his dangerous lean addiction that put his health in jeopardy. Read More

Mo’Nique Shares Text Messages Between Her & Son After He Claimed They Don’t Speak

Mo’Nique and her oldest son, Shalon Jackson, are embroiled in a social media battle, and now, Mo has shared some text messages between the two. Read More

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company to Launch Men’s Grooming Line

Partnering up with Parlux, the production company is entering the beauty game to develop seven products encompassing skin, hair and beard care. Read More

